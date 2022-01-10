Advertisement

Snowy and cold start to the day

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Travel conditions in the east will be more difficult as lake effect snow will be dominant for most of the day until the evening. Temperatures will also be well below average with even lower wind chills, some areas experiencing -30°. Temps will begin to average out as we get closer to Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance of snow Wednesday night.

>Highs: Negatives to low singles

Monday: Lake effect snow along the northwest bands accumulating in eastern counties; cold temps

>Highs: High singles to Mid 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps compared to Monday

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Seasonal temps with partly sunny skies; isolated snow in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire
Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Police Lights
UPDATE: 1 killed in US-2 crash east of Rapid River

Latest News

Frigid air and snow ahead
Arctic air and blustery conditions ahead
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday
snow
Snow chances remain into the weekend
Snow showers, heavy at times near Lake Superior Friday followed by gradual clearing and below...
Snow winding down Friday, but frigid air surges in