The Ryan Report - January 9, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with Jack Deo from Superior View Studio about Marquette history.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Jack Deo to discuss his upcoming fundraiser show with history buff Jim Koski at Kauffman Auditorium.

Deo has one of the largest private collection of photos of Michigan in the state. Some of the collection can be seen at viewsofthepast.com.

Ryan ends his show with some things you could not show on TV in the 1950s.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

The Ryan Report - January 9, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - January 9, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - January 9, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 9, 2022 - Part 1