Pride Sundays continues at the Landmark Inn’s Crow’s Nest

Poster for the weekly event
Poster for the weekly event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is now hosting Pride Sundays. Pride Sundays at the Crow’s Nest, the restaurant on the top floor of the Landmark, include handmade, local pride-themed holiday ornaments for sale, a live DJ and food and drink specials.

All are welcome during Pride Sundays including all ages. Management at the Crow’s Nest say they see a need for this weekly event.

“I think this is something that the community up here needs, we’re just kind of filling a space there’s already a wonderful community up here but it’s nice to have something dedicated to them, we have a DJ we have a place, we have drinks, but I’m excited to see how it grows,” said Jaime Bedard, Bar Manager for the Crow’s Nest.

Pride Sundays runs from 4-9 p.m. The Crow’s Nest has other themed nights and live music every Friday as well.

