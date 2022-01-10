Outdoor recreating at the Rapid River Ski Trail

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Non-motorized Trails partnered with the Hiawatha National Forest to groom and maintain trails. From cross country skiing to snowshoeing, the Rapid River Ski Trail is ready for you.

“We try to get it ready on Friday for the weekend and then touch it up on Monday for the rest of the week,” said Howie Wilson, Rapid River Ski Trail Boss.

Located in the Hiawatha National Forest, the ski trail has four classic loops and two skating loops as well as snowshoeing trails. There are trails for all skill levels.

“It’s just unbelievably beautiful. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. We have a beginner’s loop, and we have one intermediate loop and we are for advance loops,” said Wilson.

Before you head out, it’s important to tell someone when and where you are going. Never ski above your skill level and don’t forget to dress for the cold.

“It starts with your base layer. Polypropylene and then just layer so you can take them off or add them,” said Wilson.

The groomers ask that no walkers or dogs go on the trails when snow is present.

“Whatever damage you do to a trail stays there for a while because we don’t get a lot of snow lately,” said Wilson.

While on the trails, remember trail etiquette.

“When you’re in the tracks, always go forward. If you’re going to stop to talk to somebody or stop you get off the trail and then you can talk to anybody you want, do whatever you want, take pictures. But when you’re in the track just go forward,” said Wilson.

