Advertisement

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget” and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. A “#BobSaget” concluded the tweet.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget was also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire
Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
Police Lights
UPDATE: 1 killed in US-2 crash east of Rapid River
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday

Latest News

U.P. Luge Club
U.P. Luge club hosts event for public over the weekend
Cassidy Whitener skis between two posts during the final day of the Women's Northern Michigan...
Big Snow Resort hosts International Ski Federation Mid-Amateur event
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire