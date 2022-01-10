Michigan Attorney General warns of fake at-home COVID tests

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning against the distribution of fake, at-home COVID tests.

Nessel says self-test COVID kits must be FDA approved.

She warns residents to use caution when buying any at-home tests – especially through the internet.

The department says people should check reviews of products and research sellers before confirming a purchase.

Nessel reports she herself came across an illegitimated test.

“The box came without instructions so that you wouldn’t know how to use the test,” said Nessel. “Then you’re supposed to log on, and provide all kinds of details about yourself. Maybe your medical insurance information, your social security number [or] various other things. Right away, I knew that that wasn’t right.”

You can report suspicious COVID test sales to the Consumer Protection Tipline at (877) 765-8388.

