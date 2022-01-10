Advertisement

Laurium police chief announces retirement

Police Chief Robert Kyllonen announced his retirement after 30 years with the department.
Police Chief Robert Kyllonen announced his retirement after 30 years with the department.(Laurium Police Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Police Chief Robert Kyllonen announced his retirement after 30 years with the Laurium Police Department.

Kyllonen has served as a law enforcement officer for 37 years. His last day will be January 29.

Kyllonen graduated from the police academy in 1983 and held various officer positions within Houghton County until 1987 when he started with Laurium Village. He served as the department’s Chief of Police since 2018. Prior, chief Kyllonen served as sergeant for 13 years.

“While I look forward to the future, I will miss my colleagues and serving this community in this capacity,” said Kyllonen. “There is still work to be done, but I am confident in the new leadership of the department to continue the charge.”

In his years on the force, Kyllonen served on the Drug Enforcement Team, implemented body cameras, new body armor and obtained grant funding for the new Laurium Village Police vehicle.

Sergeant Kurt Erkkila will serve as Chief of Police. The Laurium Police Department was established in 1895 when Laurium was incorporated into a village. The Laurium Police Department patrols 11 miles of village streets as well as responds to various calls throughout the county.

