Governor Whitmer, Speaker Wentworth announce State of the State Address date

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a joint statement to announce that the 2022 State of the State address will be held in a virtual format and broadcast live throughout the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

More details on the 2022 State of the State address will be announced soon.

