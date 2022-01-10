City of Ishpeming still hard at work removing snow.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming department of public works employees are still out plowing streets and sidewalks around town after getting 20 inches of snow last week.

City manager Craig Cugini explains the balancing act involved when they receive heavy amounts of snow.

“We have to figure out how to schedule people, how to manage the number of times we drive around town clearing. It’s based on quantity, based on the weight of that snow. If its heavy and wet it’ll take much more effort to push then if its dry and dusty,” says Cugini.

The city utilizes MDOT technology to get ahead when it comes to bad storms.

“They help us to understand, using multiple weather stations across the area, the weather both on the ground and up in the air that will help us figure out whether the roads will become icy, when it might become icy, and when we might wanna get out and do the snow removal.” said Cugini.

Even with modern technology sometimes the best resource is their eyes and ears on the ground. The Ishpeming police are a great resource for determining where the most efforts are needed. Ishpeming does not send out plows until they have accumulated 4 inches of snow. This allows the city to properly schedule employees in an effort to avoid overtime and save money for the city.

“One time around town, through all the areas, is about 8 to 10 hours and that’s about 10 thousand dollars for each time we make an overtime decision. So we try to minimize those costs because that’s savings to the residents, savings to the budget, which allows us to do other things with that money for the community residents,” said Cugini.

Cugini wants residents to understand that it can sometimes take days to get all that snow out, especially after a bad storm like this one.

