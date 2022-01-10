Big Snow Resort hosts International Ski Federation Mid-Amateur event

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Amateur skiers took their talents to the slopes in Gogebic County today.

It’s a chance to improve their ranking for future competitions. Temperatures remained in the single digits throughout Sun., the event’s final day and wind chills dipped as low as -20 degrees.

It was a frigid Upper Michigan winter day. “On a cold cold day as we have today if you wouldn’t have had these racers here this would be a pretty desolate mountain,” Big Snow Resort Ski Services Director Klaus Buschalla said of Indianhead ski hill.

Alongside Blackjack, Indianhead is one of Big Snow Resort’s two main ski runs. The frigid winter air hanging over the resort did not stop 110 amateur skiers from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association’s Central Division from gathering there for their first race of 2022.

Over the weekend, the Men’s and Women’s Northern Michigan University International Ski Federation (FIS) Mid-Amateur has taken place at the two mountains. “This is a mid-am, which is a pretty important race for these young people,” Buschalla says.

The men and women, ages 16 to 20, have competed in two slalom events each on Jan. 8 and 9. In slaloming, racers ski quickly downhill, going back and forth between gates until reaching the finish line.

Athletes’ goal for this weekend’s event is to reduce their USSA and FIS points by achieving their fastest runs possible. “The lower your points are, the better your seeding is for the next races, and you will be invited to other races at a higher level,” Buschalla says.

Those with the lowest USSA or FIS points in the nation have a shot at ultimate glory. “This is the way to make it to the national level, or to the U.S. Ski Team if you ever get there,” Buschalla says.

Big Snow Resort plans to host the USSA U14 Shelly Glover Memorial Race from Jan. 14 to 16. For more information on the final standings from the Men’s and Women’s NMU FIS Mid-Am event, visit the International Ski Federation.

