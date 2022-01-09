NMU delays start of spring semester classes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University announced it is delaying the start of Spring ‘22 classes, but the campus remains open.

According to an email from the university, the rise of COVID infections in Marquette and the surrounding counties is the reason behind the delay.

Below is the schedule for the week:

No classes Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 10-11, 2022

Remote classes Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 12-14, 2022

Business Operations Remain Open All Week

NMU is also changing its masking protocol. Starting Monday all campus employees are required to wear an N95, KN95 or KF94 mask.

The university also ordered 12,000 KN95 masks for students that are supposed to arrive this week Wednesday.

All students residing in the residence halls are asked to double mask until they obtain their KN95, KN94 or N95 mask.

Northern will not be closed for business operations on Monday and Tuesday. All services and operations will be fully functional during this time because of the availability of KN95 masks for employees.

If an employee has not yet picked up a mask, yet, the university asks those to do so by close of business Monday. If prior to that time you do not have a multilayered mask and are using a cloth mask, employees are asked to double mask, which provides some increased protection.

