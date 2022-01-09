Advertisement

Marquette brewery opens expansion for the new year

Blackrocks Brewery
Blackrocks Brewery(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette opened its new space to the public.

The expansion opened during the New Year’s weekend. It renovated the building next to the original location to add a lounge for more entertainment.

A fireplace and a small stage were also installed to host small events. Co-founder Andy Langlois said the feedback from customers is encouraging for the brewery.

“It’s been pretty exciting, I think our friends and customers have been coming in, really enjoying seeing something new and finding a spot to sit down with their beer and enjoy it,” he said.

The pub plans to host small weekly music events and trivia nights in the future.

