Arctic air and blustery conditions ahead
As the night approaches temperatures will decrease and some places will experience single and negatives, the coldest being in the western interior. Lake effect snow will be along the northwest wind belts accumulating in the eastern counties. Right now accumulations is looking to be between 6-10 inches. Colder temps will settle in Monday and wind chills could be even lower in most places. Conditions will calm down over time by mid-next week as more seasonal temps roll in. Plan ahead for the next couple days as temps will be low.
>Highs: Mid singles to Low 10s
Sunday: Below average temps in most places with blustery snow in the east counties
>Highs: Low singles to Low 10s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with persisting lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; possible -20 to -30 wind chills in the western interior
>Highs: High singles to Low 10s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions with some cooler temps persisting in the western counties
>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions; more seasonal temps
>Highs: Mid to High 20s
Thursday: Cloudy; Isolated snow showers possible
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
