Advertisement

Arctic air and blustery conditions ahead

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the night approaches temperatures will decrease and some places will experience single and negatives, the coldest being in the western interior. Lake effect snow will be along the northwest wind belts accumulating in the eastern counties. Right now accumulations is looking to be between 6-10 inches. Colder temps will settle in Monday and wind chills could be even lower in most places. Conditions will calm down over time by mid-next week as more seasonal temps roll in. Plan ahead for the next couple days as temps will be low.

>Highs: Mid singles to Low 10s

Sunday: Below average temps in most places with blustery snow in the east counties

>Highs: Low singles to Low 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with persisting lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; possible -20 to -30 wind chills in the western interior

>Highs: High singles to Low 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions with some cooler temps persisting in the western counties

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions; more seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Cloudy; Isolated snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 presumed dead in Portage Township house fire
Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
Police Lights
UPDATE: 1 killed in US-2 crash east of Rapid River
Glenn's Smokehouse of Ishpeming now open
Glenn’s Smokehouse to host grand opening in February
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday

Latest News

Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday
snow
Snow chances remain into the weekend
Snow showers, heavy at times near Lake Superior Friday followed by gradual clearing and below...
Snow winding down Friday, but frigid air surges in
snow
More snow into the weekend