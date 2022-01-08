Wildcats’ trio leads push to win over Parkside

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, continuing their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, on Saturday, Jan. 8.The Wildcats bestest the Rangers, 72-53.

STAT LEADERS Graduate Transfer John Kerr had a season high game, scoring 23 points to go along with his 12 rebounds. Kerr was 10-16 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Freshman Brian Parzych had an impressive outing for the ‘Cats, tallying 17 points, dishing out four assists and grabbing down five rebounds. Parzych led the team in threes made, with four. Sophomore Sam Schultz led the team in assists with five to go along with his eight points and six rebounds. Graduate Transfer Nick Wagner helped with 10 points, two assists and three rebounds on the night. NMU was 29-63 (46%) from the field and 11 for 27 (42.3%) from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats outrebounded the Rangers, 36 to 28, while never trailing in the contest.

FIRST HALF Kerr started off hot for the ‘Cats, racking up seven points and three boards over the first eight minutes. Wagner started with the hot hand, going two for three from three point land. Parzych knocked down a pair of triples back-to-back, and found Wolf on the next possession to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead over the Rangers. The Wildcats were dominant in the paint, pulling down 14 rebounds to Parkside’s six over the first 10 minutes of play.Parzych found Wolf, on a sweet pass to extend the ‘Cats lead by 20 points. Good defense leads to good offense for NMU, as Keuhl blocks Parkside’s jumper and finishes off a Parzych full court pass.The ‘Cats end the half up 47 to 22 thanks to a Kerr stepback three-pointer assisted by Parzych, with five seconds left in the half. It was the Kerr, Wagner and Parzych show as the three of them combined for 34 of NMU’s 47 points. Parzych led the team in assists with three, while Kerr led the ‘Cats in rebounds with six total.

SECOND HALF Schultz started with the hot hand to start the second half, hitting the first two buckets on the squad. Sophomore Carson Smith’s first points of the game came off of a Tre Harvey assist, to maintain the lead. Kerr continues offensive prowess by draining back-to-back buckets, to further the ‘Cats lead and give him a team high 19 points. Parzych hit a clutch three off of a smooth dish from Smith, to give the Wildcats a 69 to 53 lead with just over two minutes left to play.

UP NEXT The Wildcats raise their record to 6-7 on the season and 2-4 in GLIAC play. Parkside moves to 5-8 on the season and 2-4 in GLIAC play. The ‘Cats are set to travel downstate to take on the Saginaw Valley Cardinals, this Thursday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. in Saginaw, Mich.

