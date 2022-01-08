Advertisement

Police: 2 presumed dead in Portage Township house fire

((Source: Raycom Images))
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are presumed to be dead after a house fire in Houghton County Friday night.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a fire in Portage Township with reports of two people trapped inside the residence. The MSP has not released the home’s location.

Police say one person is confirmed dead, and another is believed to be dead, but has yet to be located. No names have been released.

Other responding agencies include the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Lake Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Stanton Township Fire Department, Hurontown Fire Department and Chassell Fire Department.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is being handled by the MSP Eighth District Fire Investigator. The Houghton County Medical Examiner was called to the scene as well.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

