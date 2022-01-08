Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday

Winds strengthen from the south late in the evening Friday with gusts possible over 30 mph, as a Canadian Prairies system approaches Upper Michigan. Scattered light snow showers expected early Saturday, with a chance of moderate intensity near the Lake Michigan shore. The snow combined with strong winds can reduce driving visibility on slick roads due to patchy blowing snow until showers taper off from west to east Saturday afternoon. In addition, the strong southerly winds can drive building waves along the Lake Michigan shores Saturday, with flooding possible especially in low-lying areas near shore -- find current NWS Alerts here. Daytime highs expected to range around the seasonal average (20s).

Cold air surges into the western counties late Saturday, restarting the lake effect snow machine over the Copper Country west wind belts. Lake effect snow persists over the northwest wind belts Sunday through early next week, expected to diminish late Tuesday as temperatures trend upward in the U.P.. Then, snow chances return late Wednesday through Friday as a series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep through the region.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, tapering off from west to east starting midday; lake effect snow develops late evening over the west wind belts of the Copper Country; seasonal temperatures yet blustery with southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; below seasonal and blustery

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; very cold with wind chills below -30° possible especially in western interior locations

>Highs: -0s to 0s (coldest in the interior)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; cold

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday through Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s to Lower 30s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

