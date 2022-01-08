Advertisement

Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday

Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds strengthen from the south late in the evening Friday with gusts possible over 30 mph, as a Canadian Prairies system approaches Upper Michigan. Scattered light snow showers expected early Saturday, with a chance of moderate intensity near the Lake Michigan shore. The snow combined with strong winds can reduce driving visibility on slick roads due to patchy blowing snow until showers taper off from west to east Saturday afternoon. In addition, the strong southerly winds can drive building waves along the Lake Michigan shores Saturday, with flooding possible especially in low-lying areas near shore -- find current NWS Alerts here. Daytime highs expected to range around the seasonal average (20s).

Cold air surges into the western counties late Saturday, restarting the lake effect snow machine over the Copper Country west wind belts. Lake effect snow persists over the northwest wind belts Sunday through early next week, expected to diminish late Tuesday as temperatures trend upward in the U.P.. Then, snow chances return late Wednesday through Friday as a series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep through the region.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, tapering off from west to east starting midday; lake effect snow develops late evening over the west wind belts of the Copper Country; seasonal temperatures yet blustery with southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; below seasonal and blustery

>Highs: 10

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; very cold with wind chills below -30° possible especially in western interior locations

>Highs: -0s to 0s (coldest in the interior)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; cold

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday through Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s to Lower 30s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
Update: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
Police Lights
UPDATE: US-2 east of Rapid River reopens after closure from crash
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
snow
More snow into the weekend

Latest News

snow
Snow chances remain into the weekend
Snow showers, heavy at times near Lake Superior Friday followed by gradual clearing and below...
Snow winding down Friday, but frigid air surges in
snow
More snow into the weekend
Winter storm warnings in effect through Thursday morning for northeast wind belt locations.
Moderate to heavy snow continues before tapering off Thursday