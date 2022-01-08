Huskies knock down 15 triples, throttle Purdue Northwest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball team improved to 5-1 in the GLIAC with an 83-55 victory over Purdue Northwest Saturday (Jan. 8) at the SDC Gym. The Huskies are 9-3 overall and have won seven of their last eight games.

“It was a good weekend. We came out locked in today, especially defensively,” Coach Josh Buettner said. “Keys to the game for us were to limit their offensive rebounds and to do a good job defensively on Barnard and Cooper. We did those things and then our defense led to offense, and we made some shots.”

Tech led from start to finish and wrapped up what was supposed to be an eight-game homestand. The Black and Gold went 5-1 during the stretch with a pair of non-conference games canceled.

The Huskies led by 23 at halftime and built it to a 39-point game with 12:03 left. Trent Bell had a block that led to an Eric Carl three early in the second half to continue the momentum. Back-to-back buckets with a Jalen Carter pull-up jumper and then an Eric Carl three stretched the lead to 35 with 13:09 left. Tech went on a 15-0 run midway through the second half and cruised to victory from there.

Eric Carl tied a season-high with 22 points, shooting a blistering 6-for-7 from deep. Owen White added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Adam Hobson was also in double figures with 12. Jalen Carter added nine points and five assists, and Tyler Robarge pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

“It was great to see Eric get going from three again. He’s a lights-out shooter,” added Buettner. “Jalen has 100 percent bought into his role. He knows his job is to come in and guard their best perimeter player. He brings energy to the bench and the court and comes in and boosts us every game.”

Tech hit eight three-pointers in the first half and held a 43-20 advantage at the break, using an 11-0 run to build the lead. Owen White had 14 points in the opening 20 minutes while Eric Carl added 10. Jalen Carter had a dunk near the end of the half to bring the SDC faithful to their feet.

PNW (3-11, 0-6 GLIAC) was held to 30 percent shooting and hit only 2-of-16 tries from beyond the arc. Caleb Zurliene and Sangolay Njie led the Pride with eight points each.

The Huskies hit the road for the first time in 2022 at Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.