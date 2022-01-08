Hundreds of cross country skiers participate in 13th annual SISU Ski Fest

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Many cross country skiers hit the trails for the return of a popular Upper Peninsula ski event. Under mostly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures, Saturday was the 13th annual SISU Ski Fest at Ironwood’s ABR Trails.

After going virtual last year, Race Director Jackie Powers was thrilled to once again see everyone in person.

“I’m loving seeing people out here, watching the racers, watching the national anthem, and just the respect people are showing for each other,” said Powers.

There were multiple races, including a 5K Fun Ski and a 15K. However, almost 500 people took part in the event’s hallmark race: the SISU 30K.

“You don’t win or lose a race like this in the first half hour,” said Chris Halverson, a cross country skier from Madison, Wisconsin. “It’s more of the second hour of the race that really counts. You got to be patient.”

Nearly 800 total skiers attended the ski fest, the largest turnout in its history. They came from places like Wisconsin, Minnesota, right here in Michigan, and even Canada.

Halverson has attended every SISU Ski Fest since the event’s inception in 2010. His biggest takeaways?

“Just a good feeling of a healthy lifestyle and lots of positive vibes from these really great people that participate in the sport,” he stated.

On another positive note, money left over from this year’s ski fest budget and trail improvements will go towards the community and outdoor recreation grants.

“Last year, because people donated extra money when they signed up for our event, we were able to give out $5,000 in grants,” Powers explained. “So, we’ll see this year how much we’re able to give back.”

Ski fest organizers called this weekend’s event a success and are looking forward to seeing hundreds more skiers hit the trails next January.

