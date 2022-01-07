Wisconsin man injured in single snowmobile crash in Eagle Harbor

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single snowmobile personal injury crash at the intersection of Brockway Mountain Drive in Eagle Harbor Township, Thursday night.

The male driver, a 51 year old Wisconsin resident was south bound on Trail 3 when he lost control of his snowmobile. The male was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for his injuries.

Agencies assisting at the scene were Keweenaw County Off Road Rescue, Copper Harbor Mercy 8, and Mercy EMS. Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.

