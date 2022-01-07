Advertisement

US-2 East of Rapid River is closed due to a crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - US-2 East of Rapid River near CR-513 T Rd is currently closed due to a serious accident with injuries.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene. All traffic will be re-routed down CR-509 and CR-511. The Gladstone Michigan State Police Post asks drivers to avoid the area if possible. Updates will sent out once the roadway is re-opened.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
snow
More snow into the weekend
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Pickup truck struck by train on D Street in Iron Mountain at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 a.m.,...
Train vs. pickup truck accident on D street in Iron Mountain
L’Anse man arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Latest News

Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Natural Resources Commission
Crash closes Mackinac Bridge Jan. 7.
Mackinac Bridge is now open
Mount Bohemia Ski Resort to open Saturday, Jan. 8.
Mount Bohemia Ski Resort to open Saturday
Wisconsin man injured in single snowmobile crash in Eagle Harbor