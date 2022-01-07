US-2 East of Rapid River is closed due to a crash

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - US-2 East of Rapid River near CR-513 T Rd is currently closed due to a serious accident with injuries.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene. All traffic will be re-routed down CR-509 and CR-511. The Gladstone Michigan State Police Post asks drivers to avoid the area if possible. Updates will sent out once the roadway is re-opened.

