Snow winding down Friday, but frigid air surges in

Few to scattered lake effect snow showers tonight with the heaviest bands focused along the south shore of Lake Superior -- 1″ or more snowfall possible, with potential of 6″ or more especially in higher elevations. Dry air diminishes the snow Friday midday, working from west to east. But, U.P. temperatures plunge below seasonal Friday, with dangerous wind chills possible especially in the western interior.

Find National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Alerts here.

Snow showers begin to taper off throughout much of Upper Michigan by Friday afternoon as drier air moves in aloft. Then, a Canadian Prairies system brings another round of widespread snow Saturday, with snow chances continuing Sunday through early next week from the lake effect.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers in the morning; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday through Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the west through northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 0s to 10s

Wednesday through Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

