Snow chances remain into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake effect snow will continue in the north today. Then, a swath of light snow will move through tonight into tomorrow morning. Then, more lake effect snow develops on Sunday along the northwest wind belts. This continues into early next week as an upper-level trough digs. We will also see very cold air filter in by Monday morning. Wind chill readings will be down from -20s to -30°. While temperatures will top off in the single numbers.

Today: Light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-10s

Saturday: Morning snow in the east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s west/central, upper 20s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid teens

Monday: Partly cloudy with more snow and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with a chance of snow late in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

