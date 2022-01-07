Prep work continues for Continental Cup in February

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - We are one month away from the annual Continental Cup ski jump competition at Pine Mountain.

This time next month, ski jumpers will be gliding off the 176-foot slide at Pine Mountain again. The competition brings jumpers from across the world.

“I’ve got over 40 jumpers registered from 10 countries, button sales are fantastic, parking spot sales are fantastic, we are just super excited,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club Corresponding Secretary.

Countries represented include Finland, Norway, and Kazakhstan. This will be the first Continental Cup to use the new $3.4 million ski jump.

“The athletes that come from Europe are accustomed to jumping on a tower like this. The tower we used to have was somewhat unique to them, only because it was made from wood,” Fox said. “The new tower is very common.”

Fox says spectators can anticipate a similar experience to 2020.

“The only thing different they will notice is the tower and the warming shelter next to it, and maybe a bigger smile on the face of the athletes, they just love coming to Dickinson County,” Fox said.

Community partners like Midway Rentals donated equipment for snow grooming. This will help make preparing the tower easier.

“We just have to slush the track and cut the track, that’s new to us, but it is way more convenient. It was worth the $3.4 million,” Fox said.

For new spectators, free parking is available, and pre-order buttons to gain entry to the event can be purchased online. It costs $25 for students and $30 for adults. Buttons will be sold the day of the event for a higher price.

Fox hopes that come this February, a new Pine Mountain ski jump distance record will be set. The current record is 144 meters (472 feet), held by Clemens Aigner of Austria.

