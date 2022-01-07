NMU archives launches UP Link

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In October, the Central UP and Northern Michigan University archives sought donated photos and documents to upload on their digital archive, UP Link.

While it will take some time until those donated documents are available, UP Link is officially live.

The project is a collective online archive of heritage organizations from around the UP like the Peter White Library, the Grand Marais Historical Society and the Painesdale Mine and Shaft.

The digital project manager, Annika Peterson, says free access to historical documents can be a game changer for researchers.

“So by starting to get descriptions of collections online and also digitizing material and making it available online it means that scholars can actually find the material and they don’t have to travel all over to access it,” said Peterson.

Most of the collections are from 1916 until 1921, with more to come.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.