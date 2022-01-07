MQT Nutrition takes a food-first approach to health and wellness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The food you eat is the first step to health and wellness.

Instead of beating a cold with over-the-counter medicine, instead try incorporating more fruits, vegetables, and nutrients into your diet to avoid getting sick in the first place.

But, when cold and flu season inevitably comes, you’ll want to do everything you can to fight it off.

Watch the videos below to hear what MQT Nutrition has to say about supporting a healthy immune system with your diet...

