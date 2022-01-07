Advertisement

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort to open Saturday

Back County ski hill located in Keweenaw Peninsula begins winter season
Mount Bohemia Ski Resort to open Saturday, Jan. 8.
Mount Bohemia Ski Resort to open Saturday, Jan. 8.(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia Ski Resort in the Keweenaw Peninsula will welcome back downhill ski enthusiasts on Saturday, Jan. 8.

After receiving more than 80 inches of snow in December and another 14 inches of snow during the past week, the resort is anticipating a busy opening weekend.

The resort operates without snowmaking or grooming relying on the region’s natural snow each winter. Opened in 2000, Mount Bohemia’s 620 acres features Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet. It also has Michigan’s longest run, Ghost Trail, which is almost 2 miles long.

“Bohemia is big part of the Keweenaw’s winter experience, and it draws skiers from across the Midwest,” said Brad Barnett, Executive Director for the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “You don’t find skiing like this anywhere else in the Midwest, and honestly, you forget you’re even in Michigan when you get to ski here.”

For more information on Mount Bohemia visit www.mtbohemia.com.

