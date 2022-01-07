Marquette Rotary clubs set recycling goal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local Marquette Rotary clubs joined together and set a goal for recycling certain plastics.

The clubs have until April 30th of this year to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags, bread bags, and clean Ziploc bags. If the group reaches their goal a park bench will be placed at Hurley park. The project is sponsored by NexTrex and the breakfast rotary president Beth Casady says there is a learning opportunity for schools.

“Well, I think it’s a really good thing for schools to think about doing, I think that it teaches all of us about how much waste we have,” she said. Casady said they are currently at 399 pounds out of 500.

