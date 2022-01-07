Marquette man arrested for possession of Meth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette resident, 33-year-old Michael Fletcher, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and a parole detainer on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department where investigating an unrelated complaint in the 1000 block of Jefferson St. While investigating, officers were made aware of a possible drug deal in progress within a residence.

Officers contacted the occupants and a moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine was observed along with drug paraphernalia. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.

While investigating the incident, two juvenile children were removed from the residence. Two additional individuals were in the residence at the time, but they were not arrested on scene. Requested charges for the additional individuals will be sent to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in the investigation.

