Advertisement

Marquette man arrested for possession of Meth

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.(UPSET/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette resident, 33-year-old Michael Fletcher, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and a parole detainer on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department where investigating an unrelated complaint in the 1000 block of Jefferson St. While investigating, officers were made aware of a possible drug deal in progress within a residence.

Officers contacted the occupants and a moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine was observed along with drug paraphernalia. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.

While investigating the incident, two juvenile children were removed from the residence. Two additional individuals were in the residence at the time, but they were not arrested on scene. Requested charges for the additional individuals will be sent to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
snow
More snow into the weekend
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
L’Anse man arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Pickup truck struck by train on D Street in Iron Mountain at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 a.m.,...
Train vs. pickup truck accident on D street in Iron Mountain

Latest News

Wisconsin man injured in single snowmobile crash in Eagle Harbor
More than a hundred artists from around the country will participate in the juried art show...
Art On the Rocks set to return to Marquette for 62nd year
The promotion continues through January 31.
YMCA offering new membership promotion
Governor Whitmer signed the bill into law last week, which allows for trusted school staff to...
New Michigan bill hopes to alleviate substitute teacher shortage