Marquette County Health Department holds additional Moderna vacccine booster clinic

The Marquette County Health Department says prior to Friday’s clinic, it was booking out 3+ weeks for appointments
The Marquette County Health Department held a Moderna vaccine booster clinic at Northern Michigan University Friday, January 9th.
The Marquette County Health Department held a Moderna vaccine booster clinic at Northern Michigan University Friday, January 9th.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, the Marquette County Health Department held an additional Moderna vaccine booster clinic at Northern Michigan University.

Those who received the booster today said they did so voluntarily.

Some said they decided to get boosters to keep themselves safe, while others say they were looking out for vulnerable family members.

But many recipients agreed that the clinic provided some relief to the otherwise long waiting times for a booster appointment...

“We tried to schedule with the pharmacy and it wasn’t until the end of the month and this came up so we decided to get it done right away,” says recipient Paula Johnson.

The Marquette County Health Department says prior to Friday’s clinic, it was booking out 3+ weeks for appointments. 

Health Officer Jerry Messana says his department is currently in discussions with MDHHS to bring a permanent vaccine site to Marquette County. 

It is expected that this site will provide booster shots as well as primary series vaccinations for those that have not been vaccinated. 

All three vaccinations will be available at this site.  Further announcements and details will be forthcoming next week.

