Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
snow
More snow into the weekend
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Pickup truck struck by train on D Street in Iron Mountain at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 a.m.,...
Train vs. pickup truck accident on D street in Iron Mountain
L’Anse man arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Family wants maximum sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
Crash closes Mackinac Bridge Jan. 7.
Mackinac Bridge is now open
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots