Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Natural Resources Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of a UP resident to the Natural Resources Commission (NRC), Friday.

The Michigan NRC has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals through the issuance of orders.

David Anthony, of Bark River, is currently retired after owning and operating the Northern Sun Winery and serving as the director of community development and government affairs for the Hannahville Indian Community and as a State Representative for the 108th House District. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Political Science and History from Northern Michigan University. Anthony is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing Jan. 7, 2022 and expiring Dec. 31, 2025. He succeeds JR Richardson whose term expired Dec. 31, 2021.

The second appointment to the NRC, Leslie Love of Detroit, is the group director of ES and Sustainability for the Piston Group and a former State Representative for the 10th House District. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Siena Heights University and Master of Fine Arts from Wayne State University. Love is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing Jan. 7, 2022 and expiring Dec. 31, 2023. She succeeds the late Michael Lashbrook.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

