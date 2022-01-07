Gov. Whitmer holds virtual discussion on new office of rural development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort is being made by the state to assist rural Michigan communities

With the formation of a new office for rural development, Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to address economic, internet, and population issues.

During a virtual round table today, Whitmer listened to and addressed the concerns of community leaders throughout rural Michigan. Rural Michigan communities say this could be a step in the right direction to see their communities flourish. Whitmer says the office could work with the state’s housing development authority and use coronavirus stimulus money to help with housing issues.

“Utilizing the incredible infrastructure dollars in creative ways that we can build communities in which people can afford to live. I think this office interfacing with MSHDA, focusing our energy on affordable housing,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer hopes to entice the growing at-home workforce to smaller Michigan communities.

“If you can work from anywhere, which a lot of people can now and a lot of people have transitioned to being able to, why not work from paradise, why not work in any one of these wonderful communities that Michigan offers,” said Whitmer.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell knows first hand the new office needs to address internet reliability.

“I live in northern Michigan, I live in the U.P., and over the last five days I have had internet disruptions. As we come out of this pandemic and all this federal funding is available, we must make sure that the whole state can prosper and be a part of the governor’s new Michigan economy,” said McDowell.

Whitmer also addressed the concerns of Manistique mayor Kimberly Shiner who wishes to see more mental health professionals in rural Michigan.

“We gotta lure people into this incredibly important profession,” says Whitmer.

The new office also hopes to address issues facing tribal leaders, environmental preservation, and rural education. If you would like to see al the details of the executive directive signed by Whitmer you can view it here.

