Glenn’s Smokehouse to host grand opening in February

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Locally owned and operated butcher shop in Ishpeming is announcing its grand opening.

Glenn’s Smokehouse recently opened its specialty meats store in October with a grand opening planned for next month.

The shop offers a full line of homemade sausage, bacon, smoked pork chops, and jerky. They also have a selection of Upper Peninsula olive oils, vinegars and house seasoning.

Owner Glenn Andrews has been in the meat industry for 30 years, and says opening the shop allows him to continue doing what he loves.

“I love making sausage and I love being in the meat business. I really like to give people what they want and give them a good quality cut and good quality piece of meat,” Andrews said.

The grand opening will be next month when the shop is fully set up.

You can find updates at the Facebook page for Glenn’s Smokehouse.

