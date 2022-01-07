Advertisement

Finlandia Women slide past UW-Superior

Lundeen goes over 1,000 point mark in her career
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, Wisc. (WLUC) - Senior Katie Lundeen joined an exclusive club as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (7-7) beat UW-Superior (2-9) 67-62 in an exciting contest, Thursday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Finlandia came out quick, jumping to a 9-4 lead at the 7:19 mark.  UW-Superior scored six straight points to take a 10-9 lead with 47 seconds left.  Freshman Maija Rice hit a bucket to make it 11-10, Lions after one quarter.

The Yellowjackets went on a 16-6 run to lead 26-17 with 5:22 left in the second.  Lundeen hit a bucket that started an 11-5 run to pull FinnU to 31-28 at the break.

Superior started off hot in the third quarter getting to a 41-32 lead at the 7:27 mark.  Finlandia began to chip away at the lead.  Senior Bailey Froberg knocked down a tough jumper to put the Lions up 49-48 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, it was FinnU’s turn to get hot.  Lundeen ended an 8-0 run to put Finlandia ahead 57-48 with 4:53 to go.  UW-Superior fought back and pulled to one, 63-62 at the 1:35 mark.  Froberg hit four free throws in the final 12 seconds to seal the win.

For Finlandia, Lundeen had 24 points and three steals, Froberg scored 18 points (12-of-15 from the line) and Rice had 10 points and three steals.  Lundeen became just the seventh player in program history to score 1000 career points.  She now has 1012 points for the Lions.

For UW-Superior, Kaelyn Christian had 15 points and Bryton Kukowski scored 12 points.

Finlandia returns home, Saturday, Jan. 8 playing Mount Mary.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

