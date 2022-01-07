Dickinson County movie theatre looks ahead to 2022

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of 2021 brought several box office hits to theatres.

The Thomas Theatre Group in Quinnesec says movies like Spiderman: No Way Home and Sing 2 attract large groups to the theatre.

Thomas Theatre has been in Quinnesec since 1922. The owner says, like any business, you need to ride the waves. After a slow past 2 years because of COVID, the theatre says 2022 is promising.

“We’re going to get into a slower customer count until the first week of March. Then it’s going to be quite strong throughout the U.S., there are so many good titles coming out. I am sure the biggest one everyone wants to see coming up is the new Top Gun movie. That is the movie of movies to see,” said Tom Andes, Thomas Theatre Group Owner & President.

Andes says the theatre continues to clean high contact surfaces regularly. Face masks are not required.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.