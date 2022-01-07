Advertisement

Dickinson County movie theatre looks ahead to 2022

The theatre is located off US-2 in Quinnesec
The theatre is located off US-2 in Quinnesec(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of 2021 brought several box office hits to theatres.

The Thomas Theatre Group in Quinnesec says movies like Spiderman: No Way Home and Sing 2 attract large groups to the theatre.

Thomas Theatre has been in Quinnesec since 1922. The owner says, like any business, you need to ride the waves. After a slow past 2 years because of COVID, the theatre says 2022 is promising.

“We’re going to get into a slower customer count until the first week of March. Then it’s going to be quite strong throughout the U.S., there are so many good titles coming out. I am sure the biggest one everyone wants to see coming up is the new Top Gun movie. That is the movie of movies to see,” said Tom Andes, Thomas Theatre Group Owner & President.

Andes says the theatre continues to clean high contact surfaces regularly. Face masks are not required.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
Crash closes Mackinac Bridge Jan. 7.
Mackinac Bridge is now open
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
snow
More snow into the weekend
Pickup truck struck by train on D Street in Iron Mountain at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 a.m.,...
Train vs. pickup truck accident on D street in Iron Mountain

Latest News

Photo of the 2022 ski button
Prep work continues for Continental Cup in February
The Marquette County Health Department held a Moderna vaccine booster clinic at Northern...
Marquette County Health Department holds additional Moderna vacccine booster clinic
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
State of Michigan receives initial limited supply of new oral COVID-19 medications
Police Lights
US-2 East of Rapid River is closed due to a crash