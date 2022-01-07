Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge is now open

Crash closes Mackinac Bridge Jan. 7.
Crash closes Mackinac Bridge Jan. 7.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after a two vehicle crash resulted in a temporary closure Friday morning.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - 11:17 A.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 6: The Mackinac Bridge is closed right now because of a crash.

The Mackinac Bridge official Twitter page said there was a crash on the bridge at 11 a.m. Friday. The bridge is closed in both directions.

Drivers can expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening. Follow all directions from law enforcement and bridge authority staff.

