Mackinac Bridge is now open

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after a two vehicle crash resulted in a temporary closure Friday morning.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - 11:17 A.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 6: The Mackinac Bridge is closed right now because of a crash.

The Mackinac Bridge official Twitter page said there was a crash on the bridge at 11 a.m. Friday. The bridge is closed in both directions.

Drivers can expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening. Follow all directions from law enforcement and bridge authority staff.

There is a crash on the #MackinacBridge. Be prepared to stop and follow all directions from law enforcement and bridge authority staff. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) January 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.