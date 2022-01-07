Circle Power Renewables continues push for wind farm in Houghton County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 2018, Royal Oak-based Circle Power Renewables has been trying to install a wind farm in Adams Township.

“The power rates in this region are extraordinarily high,” said CEO Jordan Roberts. “So we thought it was a great place to site a very inexpensive source of renewable energy.”

The $80-$100 million project would be on privately-owned timberland and consist of twelve 400-foot turbines.

Last year, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) denied the project due to concerns for wildlife. So, the company has been researching.

“We’ve done 1,000 hours of on-site wildlife surveys,” Roberts stated. “There is expected to be minimal impacts. We’re working alongside U.s. Fish and Wildlife {Service} to put that conservation plan and EGLE conservation plan in place. Those will be in place and approved by U.S. Fish and Wildlife prior to starting construction.”

Despite opposition, Circle Power has pledged the project will have minimal impact on residents due to distance from homes and says it would bring substantial economic benefits.

“The project will generate about $16 million in property taxes that will go to Adams Township, Adams Township schools, and the county for services like roads and veterans,” Roberts mentioned.

Circle Power says the tall trees in the area would also limit visibility of the turbines. As for energy costs, Roberts says they would decrease.

“Part of your bill is the power supply,” he explained. “The Michigan Public Service Commission and others think that your supply costs will be lower with this project than they would otherwise be.”

The project’s next step: getting a local permit to construct and operate. Circle Power hopes to have the conservation plan in place this year. If approved, they want to start putting up turbines in 2023 or 2024.

For more information on the project, visit www.scotiawindfarm.com.

