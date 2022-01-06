YMCA offering new membership promotion

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From working out in the new fitness center to shooting some hoops, the Northern Lights YMCA is hosting its “Commit to Fit” promotion.

“Everyone knows how important health is these days so what better way to start the winter months than joining the Y?” said Hadele Peacock, membership and Marketing Director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

If you sign up for a Y membership this month, you will receive 25 percent off the new member fee. If you are still a member through March, April will be free.

This promotion is available in both Delta and Dickinson counties. In Escanaba, the Y’s Delta Center is newly renovated.

“We have a new expanded fitness center which includes a brand-new line of cardio equipment as well as a two-lane walking and running track that goes around the perimeter of the fitness center. We also now have a new youth space which is a great asset,” said Peacock.

The Y is also hiring full-time and part-time employees at both locations to accommodate new programs.

“We have a lot of new things coming up within the new year whether it’s our youth sports activities with basketball that we’re hoping to start up at the end of the month. We are also looking at bringing back gymnastics as well as a soccer program,” said Peacock.

If you are interested in signing up for a Y membership, you can join online, or by phone.

“Or the best as a stop in that way they can see who they’re working with, see the facility and get started,” said Peacock.

This promotion ends on January 31.

