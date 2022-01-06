Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman is in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night on trail number 8 near Addis Lake Road in Au Train Township.

The investigation found that a 42-year-old woman exited the trail and struck a tree.

She was then transported to UPHS Marquette.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.