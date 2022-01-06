Advertisement

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman is in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night on trail number 8 near Addis Lake Road in Au Train Township.

The investigation found that a 42-year-old woman exited the trail and struck a tree.

She was then transported to UPHS Marquette.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No names have been released at this time.

