Train vs. pickup truck accident on D street in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a train vs. pickup truck accident on D Street at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6.

A West Bound pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old male failed to stop for the activated Railroad Crossing Signals and was struck broadside just behind the driver’s side door. The truck was spun off of the tracks and up onto the snowbank.

The driver of the pickup was not injured as a result of the accident. The accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Iron Mountain Police Department is keeping the community updated on Facebook.

