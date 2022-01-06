Recent bout of snow could boost local business

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme is ready for snowmobile guests after a section of Marquette county picked up two feet of fresh snow.

“All of our mom and pop businesses, especially not being located within the larger communities, near ski hills or the fat bike trails that a lot of people enjoy. It really brings out the snowmobilers to our area because there’s a little less traffic,” he said.

According to Haskett, summer and winter are both important seasons for Maple Ridge. But the energy snowmobilers bring in the winter is infectious. “The fun thing about winter is that 95% of our winter guests are snowmobilers so they’re all here for the same reason. When the sled starts up in the morning it just adds excitement to the other guest rooms and gives them the itch to get out and dust their sleds off,” Haskett said.

Haskett says for February, weekend rooms are booking up. But this early-season significant snowfall is a big boost. Meantime, Marquette Powersports sells snowmobiles, parts and does repairs when needed. With the season underway - and a busy weekend likely on the trails - a reminder about safety is important.

“It’s zero degrees outside, you’re going to be doing 60 miles per hour or whatever is safe depending on the trail and you need to have the proper gear and be comfortable with the machine you’re on,” sales manager of Marquette Powersports said.

Winfield says snowmobile sales are consistent with other years and Marquette Powersports is already taking boat orders for the warmer months.

