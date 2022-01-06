People of Houghton County remembering the capitol insurrection

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Groups across the nation are remembering the anniversary of the attack on the capitol.

The Keweenaw Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Justice Ministry is doing just that. On Thursday, January 6 the ministry held a candlelit vigil to remember the attack.

Nearly 40 participants attended, they brought flashlights and signs and spoke about their political views.

Event organizer Horst Schmidt explained the importance of the event.

“We are here to support law and order, we are here to support the Constitution and the serious threat to our nation. Here in Michigan the threat is not over.”

The group voiced their concern that the insurrection represented a threat to our current democracy.

According to the Ministry, one of the goals of being a Unitarian Universalist is to create change in themselves, and in the world.

