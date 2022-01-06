One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As thousands violently converged on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Gary Peters was inside, on the Senate floor, working to certify the 2020 election results.

Outside, rioters were scaling the building. Eventually, they breached the halls of Congress; they vandalized property while seeking to disrupt the joint session of Congress.

“We still have a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.)

Through countless reports, hearings, and investigations, Peters said the attack shaped much of the conversation in Washington over the past year.

As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, he said threats against members of Congress are at an “unprecedented” level.

“We’ve heard from both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that the domestic terrorism threat is the number one terrorist threat that we have against our country,” said Peters. “We can never let that happen again.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) has a similar story to tell. She recounted her experience sheltering in place and receiving updates from police.

“It was a huge shock, I never, in my wildest dreams, thought that the rioters would be able to get inside the building,” she said.

She said she’s optimistic about the ongoing investigation and remains hopeful more information about the infamous day in Washington will flow soon.

