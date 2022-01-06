New Michigan bill hopes to alleviate substitute teacher shortage

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trusted school staff members like secretaries and paraprofessionals can now substitute teach if needed. A bill Governor Whitmer signed last week is a short-term solution that will only allow support staff to sub this school year.

“The drawback, of course, is when you move someone from a position in the district to another, you are creating a vacancy somewhere else,” said Louis Steigerwald, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Superintendent.

Norway High School had to close for a day in October because teachers were sick and there weren’t enough substitutes. So, in November, the district hired two full-time substitute teachers that are used every day. Steigerwald says the long-term problem is not having enough staff members.

With a limited pool of substitute teachers, smaller districts like North Dickinson County Schools struggle too. The district has a staff of 16, and the Superintendent says the need for staff continues to grow.

“Last year was not as difficult as this year. It seems like every year it is getting harder to staff substitute teachers,” said Angel Inglese, North Dickinson Superintendent & Principal.

Inglese says the newly signed measure will help keep the district open in an emergency, but a more permanent solution is still unknown.

“A big piece of it is getting our trusted community members to see the benefit of subbing in a school,” Inglese said.

Steigerwald says that the field of education is not currently enticing enough for incoming college students.

“Students look at what they’re going to make when they exit college and if they see that they could make significantly more going into a different profession, they often choose that profession,” Steigerwald said.

Steigerwald says that with the support of the Governor’s office, he hopes that districts across Michigan can hire more support staff over the next four years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.