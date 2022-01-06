Advertisement

More snow into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The wake of the winter storm lake effect snow remains today’s big weather story. Snow will continue along the northeast and northerly wind belts. Then, snow showers will be around tomorrow in the morning. This weekend will still be active with a quick-moving round of light snow Friday night into early Saturday followed by more lake effect snow Sunday through Monday. The start of next week will be quite chilly. Cold arctic air surges in and highs will struggle in the single numbers, but wind chill readings will be down to the twenties below zero!!!

Today: Lake effect snow showers in the north and west

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Friday: Light snow in the north during the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Saturday: Light snow early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: 20s at night, temps fall to the teens during the day

Monday: Bitterly cold with more snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Omicron found in Marquette County
STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
snow
Winter storm brings widespread snow
New sign outside Sawyer International Airport
Flight cancellations strand travelers across Midwest
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Winter storm warnings in effect through Thursday morning for northeast wind belt locations.
Moderate to heavy snow continues before tapering off Thursday
snow
Winter storm brings widespread snow
Wet, sticky snow plus gusty winds to impact road travel late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Widespread snow, heavy at times through Wednesday -- winter storm warnings in effect
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight