More snow into the weekend

The wake of the winter storm lake effect snow remains today’s big weather story. Snow will continue along the northeast and northerly wind belts. Then, snow showers will be around tomorrow in the morning. This weekend will still be active with a quick-moving round of light snow Friday night into early Saturday followed by more lake effect snow Sunday through Monday. The start of next week will be quite chilly. Cold arctic air surges in and highs will struggle in the single numbers, but wind chill readings will be down to the twenties below zero!!!

Today: Lake effect snow showers in the north and west

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Friday: Light snow in the north during the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Saturday: Light snow early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: 20s at night, temps fall to the teens during the day

Monday: Bitterly cold with more snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

