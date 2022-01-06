Advertisement

Moderate to heavy snow continues before tapering off Thursday

Winter storm warnings in effect through Thursday morning for northeast wind belt locations.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake effect snow over the north wind belts brings scattered snow showers Wednesday night through Thursday, with the heaviest bands focused along the Lake Superior shores of the Copper Country and Marquette County - 2″ or more snowfall possible, with potential of 8″ or more in higher elevations. Gusty northerly winds coupled with the fluffy, powdery snow can lead to poor visibility on the slick roads. Snow showers begin to taper off throughout much of Upper Michigan by Friday morning as drier air moves in aloft. Then, a Canadian Prairies system brings another round of widespread snow Saturday, with snow chances continuing Sunday through Monday from the lake effect.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers (few snow coverage further downwind from Lake Superior); blustery

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Sunday and Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s to 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

