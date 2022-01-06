Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University prepare for students’ return

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - College campuses are preparing to welcome back students for the new semester.

Michigan Tech University is still on Health and Safety Level Two, meaning face coverings are required indoors. In addition, students are recommended, but not required, to get tested for COVID-19 before they come back.

“We sent an email to our students yesterday asking them if a test is available to them, prior to returning, that they consider taking that test,” said John Lehman, MTU’s Vice President of Student Relations and Enrollment.

The school will have expanded testing Monday through Friday every week in the basement of the Rozsa Center. Lehman says almost 1,200 tests could be conducted each week. He is confident everyone will continue to take necessary precautions.

“The bedrock principle of our approach has been to trust our Husky community to do the right thing when we ask them,” Lehman stated. To date, I can confidently state that they have not let us down in that regard.”

At Northern Michigan University, COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask indoors and proper social distancing remain in place. And, the school will be enforcing a new mandatory testing protocol beginning the second week of the semester.

“We will have randomly selected 700 people a week to be tested,” NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall explained. “And, we’re going to continue that for the near future.”

Those tests will include at least 400 students and student-athletes as well as 300 employees. Students can still get tested on their own when necessary and set up vaccination appointments either at the school’s Health Center, a local pharmacy, or during a clinic at the Northern Center.

In case of a large outbreak, Hall says NMU will remain flexible with its in-person learning.

“If there is a need to change our plan, then we will,” he said. “We felt comfortable with the decisions we’ve made. But, we’re always reviewing those decisions, and we’ll react accordingly as we go through the semester.”

In-person classes in both Marquette and Houghton are set to resume Monday, Jan. 10.

Michigan Tech is holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesdsay, Jan. 12 in the Rozsa Center. It is open to all faculty, staff, and students, as well as the general public.

