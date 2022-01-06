Advertisement

Michigan Going PRO Talent Fund awards announced

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 63 Upper Peninsula businesses are getting training funds from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. $1.7 million will be distributed to those companies through the Going PRO Talent Fund.

Going PRO is a funding program that can help Upper Peninsula employers train, develop, and retrain current employees and upskill new hires. Employers tell Michigan Works! the money is very helpful.

“The feedback that we get from employers is just that it’s just an amazingly helpful amount of money because it is very expensive to train new people and it’s very expensive to hire people so any amount that we can help with to offset those costs is really important,” said Holly Peoples, UP Michigan Works! Director of Business Services.

The U.P. companies will start training their employees and receiving the going pro funds early this year. The Going PRO Talent Fund started back in 2014.

