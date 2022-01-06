L’Anse man arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 28-year-old man from L’Anse was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, and is being lodged at the Baraga County Jail.

On Jan. 4., detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence on Spruce St. in the Village of L’Anse.

The search warrant was the result of a four month investigation involving the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. While conducting the search detectives seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, a digital scale and packaging used to sell methamphetamine and heroin.

The case is being reviewed by the Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office and the suspect’s name will not be released until after his arraignment in 97th District Court.

UPSET was assisted by L’Anse Village Police Department, Baraga County Sheriff’s Department, MSP Calumet Post, MSP Emergency Support Team and the Calumet Post K-9 unit.

