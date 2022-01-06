Advertisement

Former Gwinn resident running for Massachusetts State Senate

Lydia Edwards is running unopposed in the Jan. 11 special election for the state’s First Suffolk and Middlesex District Senate position.
Lydia Edwards speaks to a crowd ahead of December's special Democratic primary election
Lydia Edwards speaks to a crowd ahead of December's special Democratic primary election(Lydia Edwards for State Senate)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - One former Gwinn resident is looking to win a Massachusetts State Senate Seat.

From a small U.P. town to a state government position on the east coast, former Gwinn resident Lydia Edwards is closing in on her dream. Edwards, a Democratic candidate, is currently serving as councilwoman for Boston’s First City Council District.

But after defeating Anthony D’Ambrosio 60.1% to 30.9% in the special Democratic primary election on Dec. 14, she’s running for a State Senate seat in Massachusetts’ First Suffolk and Middlesex District. If she wins the special election on Jan. 11, she says her first priority is straightforward.

“I think I’ll be a little bit focused on just trying to keep my head down and get to work,” Edwards says. “[I want to] really figure out who I am as a Senator and how I best can fight for all my constituents.”

While Edwards now lives and works in Massachusetts, her story began in Upper Michigan around the age of 8. “We moved to K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, my mother was in the military, and then the base closed and we decided to stay and make our home in the U.P.,” Edwards said.

She attended Gwinn schools and is a former member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Edwards made her way to New York City in 1999 for college, where she graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2003. After getting her Doctor of Law from American University in Washington, D.C., and her Master of Law from Boston University, she joined the workforce.

“I started, did a couple of clerkships, and I started a legal clinic,” Edwards said. “I think got into politics by being an advocate.”

Edwards says she advocates for workers’ interests and believes her ability to unite people is a major reason for her political success. “I want people to see that no matter who you are or what you come from, I will listen to you, I will fight for you,” Edwards says.

Edwards says Upper Michigan has played a significant role in forming her character. “There’s a certain core set of values that you get in a small town,” she says. “You can’t not say hi to people, for example. They wave to you, you better wave back. You look people in the eye.”

Edwards is running unopposed in the Jan. 11 special election. If she wins, she will become the first woman and the first person of color to occupy Massachusetts’ First Suffolk and Middlesex District in the State Senate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Latest News

Michigan Works! is joining an upcoming seminar looking at childcare solutions for employees and...
LSCP hosting online event focused on employer-based child care solutions for the U.P.
The interior of Fancy Free pop-up shop
Fancy Free thrift store continues to thrive after nearly one year open
NICE Community Schools looks to add another counselor, while Ironwood Area Schools has already...
U.P. school districts looking to hire more counselors and health professionals
President of UP200 gives update on this year’s race
President of UP200 gives update on this year’s race