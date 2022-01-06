Former Gwinn resident running for Massachusetts State Senate

BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - One former Gwinn resident is looking to win a Massachusetts State Senate Seat.

From a small U.P. town to a state government position on the east coast, former Gwinn resident Lydia Edwards is closing in on her dream. Edwards, a Democratic candidate, is currently serving as councilwoman for Boston’s First City Council District.

But after defeating Anthony D’Ambrosio 60.1% to 30.9% in the special Democratic primary election on Dec. 14, she’s running for a State Senate seat in Massachusetts’ First Suffolk and Middlesex District. If she wins the special election on Jan. 11, she says her first priority is straightforward.

“I think I’ll be a little bit focused on just trying to keep my head down and get to work,” Edwards says. “[I want to] really figure out who I am as a Senator and how I best can fight for all my constituents.”

While Edwards now lives and works in Massachusetts, her story began in Upper Michigan around the age of 8. “We moved to K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, my mother was in the military, and then the base closed and we decided to stay and make our home in the U.P.,” Edwards said.

She attended Gwinn schools and is a former member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Edwards made her way to New York City in 1999 for college, where she graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2003. After getting her Doctor of Law from American University in Washington, D.C., and her Master of Law from Boston University, she joined the workforce.

“I started, did a couple of clerkships, and I started a legal clinic,” Edwards said. “I think got into politics by being an advocate.”

Edwards says she advocates for workers’ interests and believes her ability to unite people is a major reason for her political success. “I want people to see that no matter who you are or what you come from, I will listen to you, I will fight for you,” Edwards says.

Edwards says Upper Michigan has played a significant role in forming her character. “There’s a certain core set of values that you get in a small town,” she says. “You can’t not say hi to people, for example. They wave to you, you better wave back. You look people in the eye.”

Edwards is running unopposed in the Jan. 11 special election. If she wins, she will become the first woman and the first person of color to occupy Massachusetts’ First Suffolk and Middlesex District in the State Senate.

